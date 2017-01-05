Insider Mailing: It’s Been An Eventful Week Edition

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

We answer your questions about the Vols or anything else in Insider Mailing, our weekly mailbag.

“Will UT ever be good at anything other than ineptitude? I’ll hang up and listen.” – @KnoxvolTN81

Daniel: I’ll spin it both ways for you just for fun:

Yes, things are looking up for Tennessee. The Vols have their most stable football program in a decade and three straight bowl wins for the first time since the mid-90s. There’s a lot of young talent on the roster for 2017, and there’s no way the injury bug will bite that hard again. Rick Barnes, one of the winningest active coaches in basketball, has an improving young nucleus of talent that is outplaying expectations so far this year, and could be set up for a tournament run in the next year or two. The softball program is elite, track and cross country is on the rise, and the baseball team and the Lady Vols both have some exciting young players coming in. On top of all that, David Blackburn very well could end up as the AD in the coming months, and will bring stability, credibility and wisdom to oversee everything. Facilities are improving, the …read more

