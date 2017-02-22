Insider Mailing: Is There An AD Yet? Edition

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics or anything else on your mind in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Can Tennessee get in the big dance with 13 losses? – @Max_5427”

Daniel: Absolutely. Eight teams with 13 losses have received at-large bids over the course of the past two years. It’s not that uncommon, and with Tennessee’s strength of schedule, I think it’s very likely that the Vols would be in with 13 losses. What will be interesting is if Tennessee can make it in with 14 losses. That hasn’t been done since 2011 (UT and others did it that year). If the Vols can win three out of four down the stretch and win a few in Nashville, I think there’s a possibility that it happens. I wouldn’t bet on that though.

Nathanael: Just like Daniel said, it absolutely can. As long as that 13th loss isn’t to a bad team, however. I’m leaning more towards the Vols finishing the season (SEC Tournament included) with 14 losses, and even that is definitely possible. As Daniel said above, the 2011 Vols did just that. That team, however, was coached by Bruce Pearl and given the benefit of the doubt (even though it …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider