Insider Mailing: Farewell 2016 Edition

We answer your questions about the Vols or anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing. If you have questions about anything in the mortgage process, go to BenMillerLoans.com.

“What do you all see as the starting defensive line next year and will Tuttle miss the start of the season?” – @neylandmafia

Daniel: Too early to tell on Tuttle, but I’d call him questionable at this point. With that in mind, I’d say Kahlil McKenzie and Kendal Vickers will start at defense tackle. Jonathan Kongbo and Kyle Phillips will be their two most talented defensive ends, but Dimarya Mixon, Darrell Taylor and Austin Smith could all be in the conversation.

Nathanael: I’m worried about Tuttle. I feel so bad for that guy too. But yes, assuming McKenzie is 100% ready to go as well, I’d say it’s him and Vickers as the starters. I’m not sure where Kongbo ends up, but I feel it’s still at defensive end. With that being said, I think it will be him and either Phillips or Taylor holding up the other side.

“Butch goes into off-season and fires all position coaches except Gillespie and Z, who’s your dream staff?” – Jake Tidwell