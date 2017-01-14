Insider Mailing: Fake News Edition

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Do you think Butch will let any more of the staff go or was the weight lifting staff the only overhaul?” – Spencer Scofield

Daniel: I do think there will be more changes. Obviously there’s still the one vacant spot on the offensive side of the ball. I think, ultimately, there will be a promotion from within and then a quarterbacks coach hired. Don Mahoney’s contract expires in February, so keep an eye on that too. Defensively, I think all three position coaches are a little bit up in the air. I’d expect some movement there, but not sure who all will be gone.

Nathanael: I think it will be worth watching to see who is “let go” and who leaves on their own accord. It wouldn’t surprise me to see all three defensive position coaches depart this offseason, but I think one of them leaves of his own accord rather than being let go. And I do think we see a quarterbacks coach brought in on offense as well. There could be a staff shakeup we don’t foresee, either. I’m not counting that out.