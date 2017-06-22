Insider Mailing: Early Expectations Edition

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

We answer your best questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“What impact do you think Coach Scott will have on this offense? Can we expect to have a better defense despite losing key players?” – @RockyTopBricks

Nathanael: I do wonder if Scott will implement more pro-style looks considering he played offensive line in college for USF back in the 90s. Overall, however, I don’t think the offense will change a ton other than the quarterback not running as much (even if Guarantano wins the battle). And the Vols’ defense better be better this year than last season. That defense last year broke a Sal Sunseri record, and that’s not something you want to do. As long as they can stay healthier this year. I do think the defense returns to form and is a top-7 defense in the SEC.

Will: Larry Scott’s biggest impact is on the recruiting trail, in my opinion. The on the field product isn’t going to change all that much as long as Butch Jones is the head coach. That being said, this coaching staff is adamant that they are always evolving and changing the way they go about …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider