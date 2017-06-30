Insider Mailing: Dog Days of Summer Edition

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

We answer your best questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Why is everyone so worried about the RB position? Kelly is a stud and Chandler and Fils-Aime, though unproven, have solid potential.” – Jeremy

Nathanael: I wasn’t aware people were that worried about the running back situation, but I’ll take your word on that. They shouldn’t be, in my opinion, for the reasons you just said. I think John Kelly will be a very solid player this year, and I think he’ll have a 1,000-yard season for sure. I also think Ty Chandler will be one impressive freshman.

Will: Chandler will be a solid contributor this season. He has major feature back potential. But you can’t blame people for worrying about replacing Alvin Kamara. Tennessee may not see a player of his caliber at that position in a while.

“Do you see Butch starting both Dormady and Guarantano against Georgia Tech? Like switching them in and out?” – Kyle

Nathanael: The more and more I think about it, the more I do believe the Vols will run a two-quarterback system to start the season. I don’t know if that trend will continue all season, but …read more

