Insider Mailing: Butch vs. Barnes Edition

Photo Credit: UTsports.com

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics or anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“If Butch said the right things like Barnes, would his mediocre be more acceptable?” – @SCompton72

Daniel: I’m not sure “acceptable” is the word I would use per se, since this fan base will never be ok with the Vanderbilt and South Carolina losses, but I do think that the fans would be a little more forgiving and willing to move on from 2016 had Butch not said some of the things he did. Some of his comments gave the impression that his expectations don’t match those of the fans. That’s tough to overcome.

Nathanael: I don’t think anything he said after the losses this season would make them more acceptable, but I get what you’re asking, Scott. If Jones used less coach speak and cut down on some of the more outlandish things he said and “owned” the losses like Barnes does, then I think he’d be viewed more favorably by fans, yes. Winning matters more than what he says, however.

Will: First of all, Barnes is an outlier when it comes to brutal honesty. He should by no means be the standard …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider