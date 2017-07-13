Insider Mailing: Butch Talks Edition

We answer your best questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“If CBJ has 10 win season and wins the East, but still puts foot in mouth during interviews, does the fan base let up on the guy?” – Jeff

Nathanael: Should they? Probably. Will they? No, doubt it. Some people are sold off Butch Jones now no matter what he does. He could win the SEC Championship and some Vol fans still wouldn’t be happy with him. But I do think people will hold his catchphrases and coach speak against him no matter what.

Will: Yes. They have to. Because even Tennessee fans have to come to their senses eventually…right? Granted, Chuck Pagano of the Indianapolis Colts uses Butch-isms and many fans can’t stand him no matter how much he wins. Who cares how he answers questions if he just wins?

“Is the fanbase hot-seat talk really because of what CBJ has done, or is it more because of what he has said?” – Andrew

Nathanael: I think it’s a combination of both. The fans would be upset at the collapses and failure to win the East no matter what, but those shortcomings are only exacerbated by the …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider