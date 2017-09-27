Insider Mailing: Butch Jones Hot Seat Edition

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

We answer your best questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“How short is Butch’s leash if he loses to UGA?” – Tony

Nathanael: It becomes very short if they get blown out or lose in a really bad way. If it’s competitive and a close loss (minus a catastrophic ending), then I think his leash may not be as short as some fans want. But a loss this weekend against the Bulldogs would make the game against South Carolina after the bye week absolutely paramount.

Will: It really just depends on how bad the loss is. If Tennessee loses by one or two possessions, he’s completely safe. Even if this game turns out like the Florida game, and it’s because of bad coaching that UT comes up short. I just don’t …read more

