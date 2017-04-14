Insider Mailing: Almost Orange and White Game Edition

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics or anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“We gonna run with the 2-Quarterback system or nah?” – @SCompton72

Nathanael: Honestly, it would not surprise me one bit if that ended up happening. Jones did it at Cincinnati and the Vols have done it before back in 2004 most notably. I feel like Jones will do it to keep both quarterbacks. I hope it doesn’t happen, but it very well could.

Will: I don’t see Butch going for a 2-QB system. With how stubborn he is about his offense, philosophically I don’t think it makes any sense. He will either go with Guarantano and take a chance, or mold his offense to fit Dormady’s style. The only game I see UT planning on playing multiple quarterbacks would be the first once against Georgia Tech, but only if the first couple series are disasters.

“Is Summitt Plaza being renamed Holly’s House?” – @neylandmafia

Nathanael: Chancellor Davenport has made some dumb tweets, but that might’ve been the worst. Goodness.

Will: Certain members of the Tennessee fan base are going to work hard to find fault with everything Chancellor Davenport does solely because she didn’t hire David …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider