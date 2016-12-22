Thursday, December 22, 2016
Country News

Insider Mailing: Almost Christmas Edition

We answer your questions about the Vols or anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing. If you have questions about anything in the mortgage process, go to BenMillerLoans.com.

“What is a realistic expectation for where the defense ends up 2017 season? Top 50, 25, 10, or 5 defense?” – Jeff Cook

Nathanael: I certainly am not putting the lofty expectations on this defense next season that I did for this season. Next year’s defense will have more depth issues, less experience, and probably less talent. I think it will help if Bob Shoop can get some assistants in that mesh well with his system, but I even hesitate to say it will be a top 50 overall defense.

Daniel: I’d say start with getting in the top 100, which UT isn’t currently ranked in terms of total defense. They’ll be better at defensive tackle if guys can get healthy, but I think defensive end should have some drop off. Linebackers have a chance to be better than what was on the field for most of this season. Safeties should be better, but corners might not be as good. Year 2 under Shoop should help, and some staff shakeups might give …read more

