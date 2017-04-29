Injuries owing to encounters with law enforcement hold steady at about 51,000 a year, study finds

moodboard/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — In recent years, much attention has been paid to how police interact with suspects and the public, especially when that interaction ends in violence recorded on video and shared online. However, one new study has found that despite increased attention, there does not appear to be a rise in people treated for injuries in emergency rooms “owing to” to encounters with law enforcement and that just a fraction of those injuries resulted in deaths.

About 51,000 people are sent to the ER every year with injuries hospitals characterize as “legal intervention injuries” — and less than 1 percent of these injuries result in death, according to a new study published earlier this month in JAMA Surgery.

Dr. Elinore J. Kaufman, lead author and surgeon at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medicine, said researchers’ goal was to find out if increased coverage of injuries related to citizen encounters with law enforcement matched an increased number of injuries. “Legal intervention injuries” was defined as “injuries inflicted by the police or other law-enforcing agents, including military on duty, in the course of arresting or attempting to arrest lawbreakers, suppressing disturbances, maintaining order, and other legal action.”

"With any health problem, the first step

