Influential rocker Chris Cornell dead at 52

ABC/Randy Holmes(DETROIT) — Chris Cornell, solo artist and singer for the rock bands Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog, has died. He was 52.

In a statement to ABC Radio, his rep said that Cornell died late Wednesday night in Detroit, Michigan. “His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause,” said the rep.

“They would like to thank his fans for his continuous love and loyalty, and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

With his distinctive, clear and powerful voice, Cornell was one of the seminal artists of the late ’80s/early ’90s grunge rock scene in Seattle. Soundgarden, formed in 1984, was the first grunge band to sign to a major label, in 1988. Their 1991 album Badmotorfinger produced the classics “Outshined” and “Rusty Cage,” though its release was somewhat overshadowed by Nirvana’s Nevermind, released that same year.

Also in 1991, Cornell and Pearl Jam members including Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron formed the band Temple of the Dog and released a self-titled album as a tribute to their friend Andrew Wood, …read more

