Infant Matches to Donated Liver After 40 Minutes on Organ Wait List

Melody McCabe(NEW YORK) — The family of an infant boy who was critically ill is celebrating after he received a vital liver transplant in under an hour, instead of waiting weeks, months or years.

Daniel McCabe was born with biliary atresia, a rare condition where bile ducts inside or outside the liver do not have normal openings, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

At 5 months old, McCabe’s health started to decline. His doctors decided to put him on the organ transplant list to receive a new liver from a donor.

Waiting for an organ match often takes months or even years. Every day, approximately 22 people die while waiting for a transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

But just 40 minutes after Daniel was put on the organ transplant list on Dec. 13, his gastroenterologist and pediatrician, Dr. Jeffrey Brown, told his mother, Melody McCabe, the good news, according to a statement from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

“The doctor came in and was really quiet,” McCabe told ABC News. “He finally said ‘He said he has a liver.'”

McCabe said she felt both instant relief for her son and sadness for the donor’s family: …read more

