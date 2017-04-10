Indiana grandma marries high school prom date 64 years later

Courtesy of Anna Harris(NOTRE DAME, Ind.) — These prom dates were a match made in heaven in 1953, but their true love wouldn’t be rekindled until 64 years later, when they finally walked down the aisle.

Joyce Kevorkian and Jim Bowman, both 81, have lived long, happy lives with their late spouses until becoming widowed in recent years. They remained in touch “once in a blue moon” throughout the decades, but it wasn’t until a recent letter Bowman sent Kevorkian that sealed the deal on their fate together.

“Our spouses were both adversely affected by strokes,” Bowman told ABC News. “I came to visit and we began to find we both still liked all the things we liked 64 years ago, and she’s more beautiful today than she was 64 years ago.”

The high school sweethearts were both previously married and raised their own families. But after losing their spouses of 58 and 53 years respectfully, and each fighting off loneliness while grieving, they’re “so happy” to have one another to celebrate happy times with again.

“It was just like there was a spark that was smoldering inside of our hearts and neither one of us knew it because there was no reason to …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health