In new promo, Morgan Freeman warns Jimmy Kimmel about “blowing it” as Oscars host

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — In a new Oscars promo, Morgan Freeman offers Jimmy Kimmel a much-needed pep talk before he hosts the Oscars for the first time next Sunday. Unfortunately, Freeman’s advice isn’t quite what the late-night host expects.

In the promo, Kimmel is seen looking in the mirror as he prepares himself for the Academy Awards. As Kimmel adjusts his clothing, Oscar-winner Freeman is heard giving what’s meant to be an empowering speech. But after a few positive moments about Kimmel’s big night, Freeman changes his tune.

“James ‘Jimmy’ Kimmel, a man on the precipice of hosting the Oscars,” Freeman intones. “An opportunity to be the toast of the town — or a chance to bomb so fantastically, everywhere he goes, people will say, ‘Look at Sucky Sucko. He had his shot, but man, did he blow it in front of billions.'”

Kimmel then tells Freeman he’s “not really helping,” to which Freeman responds, “Fine, do your own damn pep talk!”

This year’s Academy Awards air Sunday, February 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.