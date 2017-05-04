In Minnesota’s worst measles outbreak, a battle of beliefs over vaccines

iStock/Thinkstock(MINNEAPOLIS) — An evolving community in the big city of Minneapolis is fighting a dangerous virus — and a battle of beliefs.

The largest measles outbreak in the Minnesota city in 25 years, this April, affected 34 people primarily between the ages of 0 to 5, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Eleven have been hospitalized.

The majority, 29, of the measles cases were among Somali Minnesotans, according to the state health department, which has been working to improve vaccination rates in their community.

State and local officials have been searching for any other people exposed to the virus — potentially 3,000 more — who may be unvaccinated and vulnerable, to try and stop the spread of the disease.

While the overall vaccine compliance rate for Minnesota kindergartners is around 90 percent, it is only about 40 percent in the Somali community, according to Kris Ehresmann, director for infectious disease at the Minnesota Department of Health.

“We’ve known it’s going to be a matter of time before something happens,” she said about the recent outbreak.

In 2011, a similar outbreak occurred in the Somali community in Minnesota after a toddler who had visited Kenya contracted the virus. In that outbreak, 19 children and two adults …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health