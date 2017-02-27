In Kentucky, a Trump stronghold, many fear losing Obamacare

ABC News(LAWRENCEBURG, Ky.) — Leah Briemer was recently flipping through old family photos at her Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, home, reliving old memories. Briemer can attest that life’s best moments can’t be taken for granted.

“Our ‘Leah may not be here next year’ picture,” Briemer said, holding a photo of herself taken in 2015. “That was not a good Christmas.”

Just weeks before that photo was taken, Briemer, a widowed mother of two and a former nurse, was given what she said felt like a death sentence.

“I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer,” she said. “I had about two or three weeks to live without treatment.”

Briemer was lucky. She was able to start a targeted treatment for her cancer immediately.

“I had some more scans done in February of last year and they found that I was extremely fortunate that the treatment had really worked,” she said.

It was a renewed chance at life, but the treatment is very expensive. Even though it was covered by Briemer’s health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, there’s a chance it might not be an option for her in the future.

“If I didn’t have health insurance, I wouldn’t be alive today,” she said. “I’m on an every …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health