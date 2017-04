In emotional monologue, Jimmy Kimmel shares stories of Don Rickles

Image courtesy of the Shefrin Company(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a very emotional Jimmy Kimmel spent his monologue talking about his friend, the late comedy legend, Don Rickles.

Rickles passed away Thursday at the age of 90. Kimmel said, even at that age, the comic was “too young,” because he was, “youthful and funny and sharp and generous.”

Rickles was a frequent guest on the show, and Kimmel had become close to the comedian and his family.

Kimmel shared anecdotes and personal stories, including one told to him by comedian Bob Newhart, Rickles’ best friend, about dinner with a surly Frank Sinatra.

At one point a waiter came over and put a bottle of ketchup on the table, which for some reason infuriated Sinatra who threw the bottle across the crowded, elegant restaurant. “There’s ketchup everywhere,” recounted Kimmel, “Everyone in the restaurant stops, there’s like a gasp. And Don, without missing a beat, turns and says, ‘Frank, will you pass the ketchup?'”