“In Case You Didn’t Know,” Brett Young’s the only country artist with a gold single in 2017

The California native is the first country artist to have a single go Gold in 2017. The song that did it for Brett is “In Case You Didn’t Know,” which is currently at #7 on the chart. That puts Brett on par with major pop hitmakers like Ed Sheeran and The Chainsmokers, who’ve also had a song sell more than 500,000 copies this year.

“My fans are amazing,” Brett says. “To have this success with my debut project is just unreal. Writing these songs was very therapeutic for me and to have them connect the way they do is humbling.”

Brett’s chart-topping first single, “Sleep Without You,” has been certified Gold as well. Both songs are on his self-titled debut album.

