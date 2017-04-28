Illinois dad walks again just months after car crash left him paralyzed

Cole Thomas(ROCHELLE, Ill.) — Illinois dad Cole Thomas walked out of rehab seven months after a car crash left him paralyzed.

“On my way to work with a fully loaded work truck, I had a deer run out in front of me and I swerved into the ditch. And once I tried to get it back up on the road, I overcorrected and we rolled off the opposite side of the road,” Thomas, 34, of Rochelle, told ABC News. “While we were rolling, my seat belt came off. I heard a click and felt a flap in front of my face, and then I got thrown around like a rag doll.”

Thomas shattered his L2 vertebra and was told he’d never walk again. But he never lost hope, pleading on Facebook from the ICU for a doctor or rehab center to heal him.

“I am looking for a doctor, for a rehabilitation center, for someone or something that will help me be able to walk again,” he said in this heartbreaking video, which amassed 13 million views. “I have the willpower and the strength to keep going and to push as hard as I can to be able to do it. …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health