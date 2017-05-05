IamaPreexistingCondition trends on Twitter after Houses passes health care bill

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Twitter users concerned about the bill passed the House to repeal and replace Obamacare are sharing their personal health stories on Twitter under the hashtag #IamaPreexistingCondition.

The hashtag started to trend hours after Republicans in the House narrowly pushed through the American Health Care Act, which would drastically remake health care in the U.S.

By midday Friday, it had trended worldwide with about 146,000 tweets so far.

Some celebrities joined in.

My name is Alyssa Milano. I have anxiety disorder, 2 pregnancies, 2 c-sections and cystic acne. #IAmAPreexistingCondition pic.twitter.com/ywsmOSzxMD — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 5, 2017

The posts are drawing attention to the wide range of people who could potentially face sharply higher insurance premiums if the AHCA, also dubbed Trumpcare, is passed by the Senate and signed by President Trump.

Under the House bill, insurers could not deny coverage to people with pre-existing health conditions. However, the bill would give states the option of seeking waivers to allow insurance companies to charge higher premiums to people who are sick or have a pre-existing condition.

To illustrate concerns over the bill, Twitter users shared pictures of themselves or family members naming their medical conditions.