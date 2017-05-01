I Could Use a Fall Tour: Maren Morris cues up HERO headlining dates in October

ABC/Image Group LA Maren Morris is extending her headlining HERO tour into the fall. The “My Church” hitmaker will do ten dates in October, with boyfriend Ryan Hurd once again joining her on the road.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with part of the proceeds going to help Maren’s HEROES Fund, which gives money to fine arts programs and music education in public schools.
The Texas native launched her initial HERO run earlier this year, with fan response being so swift the dates sold out across the board. She’ll spend her summer on Sam Hunt‘s 15 in a 30 trek.
Maren currently has two songs climbing the country chart, her own “I Could Use a Love Song,” as well as her collaboration with Thomas Rhett on “Craving You.”
Here’s the fall itinerary for The HERO Tour 2017:
10/5 — Kalamazoo, MI, State Theatre
10/6 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave
10/7 — Clive, IA, 7 Flags Event Center
10/12 — Huntington, WV, Keith-Albee Theatre
10/13 — Memphis, TN, Minglewood Hall
10/19 — Brandon, MS, City Hall Live
10/21 — Mobile, AL, Soul Kitchen
10/26 — Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
10/27 — Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater
10/28 — Wichita, KS, The Cotillion
