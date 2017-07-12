“Hurricane” in the forecast: Jason Aldean invites Luke Combs to his hometown

ABC/Image Group LA “Hurricane” hitmaker Luke Combs is set to join Jason Aldean for his hometown Concert for the Kids next month in Macon, Georgia.

This is the second year that the ACM Entertainer of the Year has put on the benefit for the local Children’s Hospital. In 2016, Jason was able to raise more than half a million dollars for the cause.

Tickets for the Friday, August 11 show at Macon Coliseum are on sale now.

