“Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”: It’s not just a song, it’s Luke Bryan’s parenting philosophy

ABC/Image Group LA For Luke Bryan, “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” is a lot more than the title of a #1 song and the inspiration for his latest tour: it’s one of his guiding philosophies when it comes to raising his kids.

“I have to watch it because I put hunting and fishing in front of their school,” Luke tells The Tennessean. “I think it develops so much character… there’s no better way to spend quality time with your young’uns than deer hunting or turkey hunting or fishing.”

“Those are the things I remember most about being a kid,” he goes on, “so I don’t want there to be any shortage of those with my children.”

Luke recently spent the weekend turkey hunting with his boys on his farm. He and his wife Caroline have two sons: nine-year-old Bo and six-year-old Tate. They’re also raising Luke’s 14-year-old nephew Til, who they took in after he lost both his parents.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country