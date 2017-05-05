Huntin’, Fishin’ and havin’ the most fun: Luke Bryan’s tour philosophy

ABC/Image Group LA This weekend, Luke Bryan kicks off his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day trek with two shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Luke may be starting a new tour, but the four-time Entertainer of the Year’s philosophy hasn’t changed.

“My formula’s always been, get up there and…have more fun in the room than anybody,” he reveals. “I’ll be hopefully an old man saying this. As long as I can walk out onstage and sing like I want to sing and I’m not under the weather and I’m not wore out and tired, I mean, I’m having the most fun in the room!”

The Georgia native leaves little doubt that gratitude is also a big part of his mindset.

“When you have the ability to sing songs that you love singing, in front of people that you love singing ’em in front of, I mean, life doesn’t really get much better than that,” he reflects.

“And that’s how I approach my live shows…” he adds. “We have a format and a plan but at the end of the day, I’m up there to really have fun with the audience.”

Luke added a Saturday show in Music City after his Friday tour kick-off quickly sold out. …read more

