Hunter Hayes Rolls Out a New Tune for “Monster Trucks”

ABC/Image Group LA Hunter Hayes will debut his new song, “All for You,” Thursday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America. The track is featured in the new family-friendly animated feature Monster Trucks, which opens January 13.

“You never know where a song will take you or how it might affect somebody,” he says of his composition, “and while we work on finishing the new album and putting out more songs, it’s really cool to have this one I wrote a while back come to life with a film and be able to share it in its own unique way.”

The Louisiana native also will perform his latest single, “Yesterday’s Song,” as well as new material from his forthcoming third record Thursday afternoon in a live stream especially for Billboard. You can watch his set starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on the magazine’s Facebook page.

