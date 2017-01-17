Hundreds of Strangers Raise Over $40K to Keep 108-Year-Old Ohio Woman in Her Assisted Living Home

Courtesy Susan Hatfield(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Hundreds of strangers have raised more than $40,000 so that a 108-year-old woman can stay in her assisted living home in Columbus, Ohio.

Carrie Lou Rausch has been living at the home, Sunrise on the Scioto, for the past three years since she was 105, according to her 67-year-old daughter, Susan Hatfield.

“To put it delicately, I didn’t know she would live to be 108, and towards the end of last year, I knew she was getting low on funds,” Hatfield told ABC News Tuesday.

Since Sunrise on the Scioto does not accept Medicaid, Rausch was facing the possibility of having to move from the facility and the community she had grown to love and call home, Hatfield said.

“I was looking into Medicaid-funded facilities that she could move to, but most of what’s out there were not really what she is used to now,” she said. “I visited a couple of nursing homes, and the rooms […] felt a lot more like a hospital than a home. It was a lot more impersonal than the setting she had right now.”

Hatfield did note, though, that she was grateful the state’s Medicaid program “had this last resort option if it …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health