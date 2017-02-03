Hundreds of Scientists Offer Lab Space for People Affected by Trump Travel Ban

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Scientists across the globe are offering up laboratory space to U.S.-based researchers who may be impacted by President Trump’s executive order to temporarily ban most travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations.

One list started on Wednesday already has more than 460 offers of assistance after it was launched by the European Molecular Biology Organization. A spokesman for the EMBO, a professional organization based in Germany for researchers specializing in life sciences, said the group has had a new offer of help every few minutes.

“It was really a spontaneous thing,” EMBO spokesman Tillman Kiessling told ABC News today of the decision to create the “Science Solidarity” list. “The entry restrictions are harming scientists and their careers.”

“We are overwhelmed by the [good] will of the researchers on this list who have volunteered to help other scientists in trouble,” Kiessling added.

Scientists are offering up laboratory space, desk space and even free accommodation to other researchers who may be affected by Trump’s order.

The executive order has put serious pressure on the medical and scientific community because scientists often travel across the globe for conferences and to share information. For doctoral and post-doctoral students affected by the executive order, their careers could be seriously …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health