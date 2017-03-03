Hugh Jackman talks struggle with skin cancer, urges people to use sunscreen

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Hugh Jackman addressed his latest encounter with skin cancer during an appearance on Live with Kelly. The actor, who has had several scares in the past, said he’s now “almost completely healed.”

“It’s a basal cell carcinoma,” Jackman, who was wearing a small bandage on his nose, told Ripa Thursday. “Everything’s fine. It is skin cancer but the least dangerous form of it. So it’s just something I have to get out.

“Being an Aussie with English parents, growing up in Australia, it’s sort of the new normal for me.”

He urged people to wear sunscreen and get regular checkups to avoid the same kinds of struggles.

“Our rule as kids growing up was that you get burned and peel two or three times then you’re set. That was your base,” Jackman said. “I mean, it was crazy.”

He also said society seems more aware of the threats of skin cancer than they did when he was a child, rather than being focused on trivial rules that don’t make a difference.

“You were not allowed in the pool within 30 minutes of eating. Do you remember that one?” Jackman, 48, said. “You will die. Nothing about sunscreen.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Health