Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart Say Goodbye to ‘X-Men’ franchise with ‘Logan’

Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine and Dafne Keen as Laura in “LOGAN”; Ben Rothstein/Twentieth Century Fox(NEW YORK) — If you were hoping it wasn’t true, we’re sorry: Logan really will be the last time Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine. Not only that, but Patrick Stewart also says it’ll be his final time playing Professor Charles Xavier.

At a red carpet screening of Logan at the Time Warner Center in New York City Friday night, Jackman — who first played Wolverine, aka Logan, in 2000’s X-Men — said the movie wasn’t predicted to be a hit.

Jackman told ABC Radio, “A mate of mine…he’s a producer in Hollywood, and he said ‘I’ll give you a tip: The word is on the street, it’s going to tank.'”

Instead, X-Men kicked off the superhero movie craze, and Jackman wound up playing Wolverine a total of nine times. But now, he says it’s time to say goodbye, and Logan is the perfect swan song.

“It feels perfect to me. [Director] James Mangold, I owe everything to that guy…And I said to Jim, “It’s my last one. I’ve got this idea, we do something a little more like The Wrestler, or Unforgiven and he …read more

