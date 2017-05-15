How Zac Brown Band is changing things up on the Welcome Home Tour

Shore Fire Media/Jimmy FontaineThis weekend, Zac Brown Band kicked off their Welcome Home Tour with two sold-out shows on the outskirts of the band’s home base of Atlanta, Georgia. At the same time, they also took advantage of the chance to shoot a music video for “Roots,” a track from their new project, also titled Welcome Home, which came out Friday.

If you check out ZBB on the new tour, you may notice a couple of things have changed.

“We have a whole new album, a new set, new video, a new approach,” Zac tells Entertainment Weekly. “We’re not using the horns or the choir right now. We’re gonna be playing all of this new stuff, some new covers,” he adds.

If you don’t get a chance to catch ZBB on tour, you’ll have several opportunities to see them on TV. They’ll play Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s outdoor stage on Wednesday, May 24 on ABC, before taping their very first appearance on Austin City Limits later this summer.

