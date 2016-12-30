How You Can Ring in 2017 with Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban from the Comfort of Your Home

ABC/Randy HolmesEven if you plan to ring in 2017 from the comfort of your own home, you’ll still be able to see two of the biggest stars in country music performing at two of the biggest celebrations in the U.S.

Thomas Rhett will play the best-known New Year’s Eve celebration of them all. He’s one of the headliners on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which airs live from New York City’s Times Square starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Mariah Carey, Joe Jonas‘s band DNCE and Gloria Estefan are just part of the enormous talent lineup set for the night.

Meanwhile, Keith Urban will stay closer to home in Nashville, headlining the show now known as Music City Midnight in Tennessee’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Charlie Worsham, A Thousand Horses, rock legends Styx, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will also take the stage.

You’ll want to check out CNN’s NYE coverage for your chance to see the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” hitmaker. CNN plans to do both a live interview with Keith and air part of his performance as part of their coverage that starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country