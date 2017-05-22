How you can help Weekend Warrior Brad Paisley send “Love and War” to the troops

ABC/Image Group LAMemorial Day is less than a week away, and Brad Paisley is hoping you’ll help him say thank you to America’s men and women who serve.

From now through next Monday, for every copy of Brad’s new Love and War album that’s sold on his website, he’ll donate another disc to a current member of the U.S. Armed Forces or a veteran.

This Saturday on tour, Brad marked Armed Services Day by calling local members of the military onstage during his performance of the record’s title track, which addresses how America’s military are treated once they return home from a conflict.

“Thankful for the ones who have served and continue to serve our country,” Brad shared later on his socials.

In all, more than 40,000 fans turned out for the first three dates of the 2017 Weekend Warrior trek. Brad hits the road again on June 16, with tour mates Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country