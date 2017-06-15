How you can “Get to” Michael Ray’s new single a little early

Warner Music NashvilleYou won’t be able to stream or download the new single from Michael Ray until Friday, but you can get a taste of “Get to You” now on social media.

The Florida native shared two snippets of the lead release from his forthcoming sophomore album on Wednesday. In the clips, Michael drives through a rural area by a lake as the new song plays in the background.

The “Kiss You in the Morning” hitmaker first revealed the details of his new music Tuesday at his #1 party for “Think a Little Less.” Currently, he and producer Scott Hendricks are about halfway through the process of crafting Michael’s disc.

What the hell are you so scared of… // #GetToYou pic.twitter.com/qvwRJMMMLL — Michael Ray (@Michaelraymusic) June 14, 2017

C H A P T E R 1 // #GetToYou pic.twitter.com/zqgAQss9E1 — Michael Ray (@Michaelraymusic) June 14, 2017

