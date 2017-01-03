How Water Poured on Rodenticide Caused 4 Deaths in a Texas Home

iStock/Thinkstock(AMARILLO, Texas) — The deaths of four family members in a Texas mobile home that authorities said was due to fumes from a rodenticide have put the spotlight on a chemical called aluminum phosphide, which can turn into a deadly gas called phosphine gas.

Aluminum phosphide is often used in pellet form to kill burrowing rodents, according to Dr. Edward Otton, a toxicologist at the Cincinnati Poison Control Center.

“The moisture in the ground will convert that [buried] pellet into gas and kill the rodent,” Otton said.

In Monday’s deadly incident in Amarillo, Texas, surviving family members said they had used a pesticide containing the chemical to kill mice under the home, according to local fire officials. Authorities said the chemical turned deadly when a family member sprayed water on the pesticide to try and clear it from under the mobile home.

“At some point, a family member tried washing the chemical from underneath the house with water,” the fire department said in a statement on Monday. “When this chemical comes in contact with water, it creates phosphine gas, which is highly poisonous and can cause pulmonary edema and respiratory failure.”

Pulmonary edema occurs when fluid collects around the lungs and makes it difficult or …read more

