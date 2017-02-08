How Vols’ Recruiting Compares to Other SEC Schools

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

All recruiting rankings are via the 247Sports Composite rankings

Recruiting in the SEC is a tough business. A team can finish in the top 15 nationally with their recruiting class and still place in the middle of the pack in the SEC. Tennessee learned that the hard way in both their 2016 and 2017 classes.

The Vols have consistently been one of the better recruiting programs in the country. But how have they compared to their main competition, the other schools in the SEC?

Tennessee has finished 10th, 5th, 2nd, 7th, and 7th in the SEC in the five recruiting classes since Butch Jones took over as head coach in December of 2012. That’s an average ranking of 6.2 in the SEC. In that same stretch, the Vols averaged a finish of 13.2 nationally.

The Vols have averaged a top-15 recruiting class nationally but have barely averaged a finish in the top half of the SEC in that same time. That’s what it’s like to recruit in the SEC.

But mere rankings alone don’t tell the whole story. How do the Vols stack up to the rest of the SEC when it comes to the amount of talent on their roster?

Collections …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider