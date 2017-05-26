How Vols Rank In Every Major Recruiting Service

It’s still fairly early into the 2018 recruiting cycle, but Tennessee has picked up quite a bit of early momentum in this class so far. The Vols currently have 11 commitments in the 2018 class, and seven of those players are from the state of Tennessee.

But how does Tennessee fare in each national recruiting service so far?

The Vols’ ranking in the 2018 class has quite a range in the early going. From sneaking in to the top 10 on a couple sites to barely being in the top 15 in another, the Vols’ 2018 class is garnering some mixed reviews thus far.

Here is how Tennessee’s 2018 class ranks according to the four major recruiting services so far.

247Sports Composite

Ranking: 8th (2nd SEC)

Average Star Rating: 3.55

Rivals

Ranking: 9th (2nd SEC)

Average Star Rating: 3.55

ESPN

Ranking: 10th (2nd SEC)

Average Star Rating: 3.36

Scout

Ranking: 14th (2nd SEC)

Average Star Rating: 3.36

Total Average Rankings

Average Overall Rankings: 10.25 (2nd SEC)

Average Overall Star Rating: 3.46

Right now, the Vols are averaging about the 10th-best recruiting class in the country across the four major recruiting services. 247Sports and Rivals both have Tennessee with one five-star (Cade Mays) while Scout and ESPN do not. ESPN, however, has the Vols with seven four-star prospects in …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider