How two moms are celebrating Mother’s Day with their 1st child

Lauren Wethers Coggins (WASHINGTON) — Figuring out what to do for Mom on Mother’s Day is usually hard enough.

But for two Maryland women who welcomed their first child last December, it’s been difficult trying to figure out how to celebrate each other in a unique way.

Lauren Wethers Coggins met her future wife, Essence Coggins, 11 years ago in Washington, D.C., at Howard University.

“One Howard homecoming, we kept crossing each other’s paths,” Wethers Coggins told ABC News. “The universe was saying, ‘Can y’all at least exchange information?'”

A year later, they began dating. The Cogginses, who live in Oxon Hill, Maryland, wed in February 2014, after a three-year engagement.

Although Wethers Coggins, 32, admitted she was unsure if she’d ever marry, she always knew she wanted to be a mom.

“Starting a family was very intentional,” she said. “It’s not like it could happen on accident.”

Coggins, 35, was on the same page.

“Growing up, I always wanted to have one child and adopt another,” she said. “Even though, as I got older, having [or carrying] one was not a desire of mine.”

The two decided to expand their family through at-home artificial insemination with a known donor, Wethers Coggins said.

“Essence and I were able to be …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health