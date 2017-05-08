How ‘Trumpcare’ could affect ongoing opioid epidemic

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The passage of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) in the U.S. House of Representatives could have far-reaching consequences on the ongoing opioid epidemic if it passes the Senate in its current form and gets signed into law.

Potential changes to Medicaid and to rules on insurance policies could affect millions of people’s access to substance abuse treatment, according to several experts at organizations that study mental health and addiction issues. The changes could come at a critical time, as the opioid epidemic has continued to worsen. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports that 91 Americans are dying every day from an opioid overdose.

Here are some of these key provisions that could change under the AHCA possibly affecting those seeking treatment for opioid addiction or substance abuse.

Medicaid changes

Under the AHCA as it is currently written, Medicaid would change tremendously. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) allowed states to expand Medicaid to provide coverage to people who make up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. Under the proposed AHCA, this expansion would be curbed and Medicaid financing would be changed to a per capita cap rather than a matching program starting in 2020.

By changing to …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health