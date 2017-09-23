How to Watch: Tennessee vs. UMass

The Vols are in need of a bounce back game after a stunning and emotional loss to Florida last weekend. And luckily for them, they could be in store for just that when they host the UMass Minutemen this Saturday.

UMass comes into this match-up without a win in four games this year. And they’re highly unlikely to find one against the Vols either, as Tennessee has the talent edge at every single position on the field.

The one downside for the Vols heading into this one is that UMass has made other SEC schools fight for wins against them over the past few years. UMass hasn’t lost to an SEC team by more than 17 points dating back to 2014, and they’ve played four SEC schools in that time.

Tennessee should win this game, but it could be an ugly one.

If you can’t make it to Neyland Stadium for the game today, here’s all the information you need to watch or listen to the Vols’ game against UMass today.

Kickoff: Noon, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware, Olivia Harlan)

Streaming Online: WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app

Radio: Vol Network, Sirius 138, XM 191

Line: Tennessee (-28)

