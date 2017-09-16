How to Watch: No. 23 Tennessee vs. No. 24 Florida

The Vols have traveled down to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Gators in the the Swamp for this Saturday’s match-up. Tennessee is looking for their first win on the road against the Gators since 2003, and Florida is trying to avoid losing two straight games to the Vols for the first time since 2003-04.

Florida dropped their first game of the season to Michigan, 33-17. The Gators scored two defensive touchdowns in that one, but they failed to score an offensive touchdown, managing just one field goal while on offense. Florida didn’t play last week because their game against Northern Colorado was canceled due to Hurricane Irma hitting the state of Florida.

Tennessee enters this game 2-0 after a double-overtime victory over Georgia Tech and a blowout victory over Indiana State last weekend. The Vols’ defense struggled mightily against Tech in the season opener, and although Florida’s offense looked anemic in their lone game so far this season, Tennessee’s defense will need to step up in this one.

If you can’t make it down to Gainesville to watch the game live, we have all the information for you on how to watch and listen to the game.

Kickoff: 3:30 PM Eastern, Ben Hill …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider