How to talk to kids about the Manchester terror attack

iStock/Thinkstock(MANCHESTER, England) — Parents and children learning about the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, may find the violence especially troubling since the terror attack targeted a venue full of children and adolescents.

Disturbing news can be hard for parents to grasp, much less explain to curious children. Young people also consume their own media through Facebook and Twitter and may form their own impressions, leaving parents concerned about how to best provide support amid the frightening news.

Experts advise parents not to avoid difficult topics, but instead engage their children to help them make sense of scary events.

Dr. David Palmiter, professor of psychiatry at Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and author of “Dr. David Palmiter’s Blog for Hectic Parents” advises moms and dads to prepare themselves before rushing to their children’s rescue.

“We have to acknowledge our own craziness. No engaged parent is happier than their least happy child,” said Palmiter. “If my kid is hurting, then as a loving-slash-crazy parent, what I want to do is jump in and make them stop. That has an effect, dampening the dialogue and losing the opportunity to have a kid learn how to cope with painful thoughts and feelings.”

Instead, Palmiter recommends

Source:: ABC News Radio Health