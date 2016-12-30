How to Survive Your New Year’s Day Hangover

DreamPictures/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — With New Year’s Eve on the horizon, you may be planning on downing a few glasses of champagne, festive punch or other alcoholic beverage to ring in 2017. But have just one glass too many, and you may be left feeling the effects on New Year’s morning.

Here’s what you need to know about kicking a hangover so you can start 2017 off on the right foot.



Plan Ahead

Dr. Noah Rosen, Director, Northwell Health’s Headache Center in Great Neck, New York, said his biggest piece of advice is to be smart about what you drink during any New Year’s Eve bash.

“It’s probably easier to avoid problems than to treat problems,” Rosen said.

He said it’s especially key to balance alcoholic beverages with water or other hydrating drinks. He also said people who get chronic migraines should think twice before consuming too much bubbly.

“People who have a headache disorder are at a greater chance for having headaches induced by alcohol,” Rosen said.

If you’re especially worried, Rosen said it might help to avoid drinking darker alcohol. There’s some evidence that darker liquor like whiskey can make a hangover worse, he said.



Skip the Grease

Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency room physician at Lenox

