How to protect your family during tick season

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As temperatures rise and kids and pets across the U.S. return to playing outdoors, they’re more likely than ever to come in contact with ticks. And in some cases, experts warn, the dangers could be fatal.

Last week in Oregon, Amanda Lewis posted a video on Facebook showing her 4-year-old daughter Evelyn struggling to walk. The video, which has been viewed more than 12 million times, captured the unsettling moment as Evelyn tries to stand but her legs go limp.

By the next morning, the little girl couldn’t use her legs at all, and could barely move her arms. Evelyn was rushed to the emergency room, where doctors realized the cause — a tiny American dog tick in her hair, her parents said.

“They just went straight into grooming her hair and found it,” her father Lantz Lewis said in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America.

Once doctors removed the insect, Evelyn’s condition began to improve.

“It took her until pretty much the next morning before she was able to walk normally again,” her mother told Good Morning America.

Evelyn was diagnosed with tick paralysis, a disease that can occur when a tick remains attached to

