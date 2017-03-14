How to guard against snow dangers to your health and home

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As much of the Northeast braces for a blizzard that could dump a foot of snow in some areas, authorities are warning to take precautions against potential snow related dangers — from roof collapses to heart attacks.

Here are a few winter safety tips experts shared on ABC News’ Good Morning America Tuesday to help keep your home and family safe as the late-season snowfall blankets the East Coast:

How to protect your home during a winter storm

More than 200 roofs have collapsed in Idaho’s Washington County this winter, causing close to $4 million in damages.

Retired fire captain Scott Warner of Morris County Public Safety Training Academy shared the signs people should watch out for that could indicate structural damage.

“You can hear some creaking and popping,” he said. “Some crackling noise of the wood starting to fall.”

Warner also said if you hear those noises to “get out as fast as you can.”

How to protect your heart health while shoveling snow

The American Heart Association warned that shoveling snow may put some people at an increased risk of a heart attack. The group said that the physical exertion of shoveling snow, combined with the cold temperatures, can put an extra strain …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health