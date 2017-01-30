How to Fix Your Sugar Fix

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The evidence is everywhere: Too much sugar is the enemy of healthy eating.

But your sweet tooth is also real, and there are many theories as to what creates such cravings.

One hypothesis is that “We know some of the bacteria in the gut are actually sending signals to the brain,” Maya Fellar, a registered dietician, told ABC News.

Add that to our body’s evolutionary desire to quickly elevate blood sugar and you get a very real desire for sugary treats. Here are some tips to help fight those urges and trick your sweet tooth.



Try Dessert Tea

Flavored teas that have no sugar and no sugar substitutes use herbs and flavor combinations to replicate sweetness. The ones that work for me are peppermint and licorice combinations, or cinnamon and cloves. Teas that try to replicate real desserts like Stash Red Velvet Tea are good too.

For many people, sweet cravings hit after a meal — the body is processing all the food you just ate and impatient for it to dump sugar (fuel) into your blood stream. Brewing a cup of tea and tricking your taste buds for a few minutes buys your body time to transform dinner into glucose and more …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health