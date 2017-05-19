How to be a “Playa Crasher”: Luke Bryan will show you

ABC/Image Group LA If you’ve always wanted to be a “Playa Crasher,” you’ll get another chance to meet your goal in 2018.

That’s the nickname for fans who take part in Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa getaway in January, and next year, the party will take over Riviera Maya, Mexico for the fourth time.

The all-inclusive Caribbean vacation takes place January 17-20, and includes a star-studded concert every night. Two will be headlined by Luke, with more artists to be revealed soon.

“Kicking the year off on the beach with an amazing backdrop, good ol’ country music and watching the fans have the time of their life… yes I’m in!” the four-time Entertainer of the Year says.

Pre-sales start Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, before opening up to the general public on Wednesday. You can find all the details at CrashMyPlaya.com, but you’d better hurry — all three previous years have sold out.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country