How Title X change could affect family planning in US

Thomas Northcut/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump signed a bill into law today that could have far reaching effects on family planning services for many people in the U.S.

The rollback of the rule impacts how states dole out Title X funds, which provide low-income people and others access to family planning and related preventive health services.

States are supposed to award funding to providers based on their ability to provide services. However, some had changed the way Title X funds were given out and reduced the amount of funds available for centers that provided abortions.

The rule signed by President Obama last December made it difficult for states to continue to receive federal funds if they did not allocate Title X grants based on the quality and quantity of service providers, as originally intended.

Here’s some background on Title X and what overturning this rule could mean.

What is Title X?

Title X of the Public Health Service Act was passed in 1970 by President Richard Nixon and provides funds to ensure access for family planning and related preventive health services for low-income or uninsured individuals, among others.

“Title X is the only federal grant program dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive family planning and related …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health