How Thomas Rhett will suddenly become the father of two

ABC/Image Group LA Thomas Rhett is going to be a daddy — not once, but twice!

“We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant & in the process of adopting a child from Africa!” he shared on social media on Wednesday, along with a photo of himself with his wife Lauren and giant gold balloons that spell the word baby.

“Safe to say life is about to get crazy!” he added.

Both Lauren and TR have been active with the 147 Million Orphans organization, which sparked their interest in international adoption. They’d already started the process and decided to wait on having a biological child when Lauren started feeling sick in December, while on safari in Tanzania with Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley.

“I was in complete and utter shock!” 26-year-old Thomas Rhett tells People. “No one is ever prepared for something like that. It is almost like we suddenly had twins.”

TR and Lauren hope to finalize their African adoption before their other little one arrives in early August.

